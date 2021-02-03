'BJP failed to provide 'promised land' to IB, LoC residents'

National Conference (NC) leader and former minister Ajay Sadhotra Wednesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party government at New Delhi and in J&K had betrayed the residents living along the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC) by failing to provide them the “promised land”.

A statement of NC issued here said that addressing a public meeting at Makhial border village in Marh, Sadhotra said that BJP made fake promises of giving 5-marla plots at safer places to the border dwellers so that they could move to such places in case of shelling along the border to avoid any loss of life and property but not a single person had got the “promised land”.