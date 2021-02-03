Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: February 3, 2021, 11:11 PM

'BJP failed to provide 'promised land' to IB, LoC residents'

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: February 3, 2021, 11:11 PM
Trending News

Upgrade basic amenities in Srinagar: YNC

Hakeem Yaseen calls on LG Sinha

Div Com reviews progress on AIIMS, Bakhshi Stadium, other major projects

3 OGWs arrested in Hajin: Police

National Conference (NC) leader and former minister Ajay Sadhotra Wednesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party government at New Delhi and in J&K had betrayed the residents living along the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC) by failing to provide them the “promised land”.

A statement of NC issued here said that addressing a public meeting at Makhial border village in Marh, Sadhotra said that BJP made fake promises of giving 5-marla plots at safer places to the border dwellers so that they could move to such places in case of shelling along the border to avoid any loss of life and property but not a single person had got the “promised land”.

Related News