BJP is national mission par excellence: Chrungoo

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Kashmiri Pandit leader Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo Thursday said that besides being a political party, BJP was “the national mission par excellence”.

A statement of BJP issued here said that addressing a virtual conference of activists representing various facets of public activity and intellectual forums, Chrungoo, the BJP’s J&K Incharge Political Affairs and Feedback, said, “There has to be vision about the nation and the society with both short-term and long-term magnitudes for a political party with intent of service. Votes, elections and power are means to achieve the mission of the public welfare and national resurgence for material and spiritual growth and advancement of the society. No political party can survive without a compact social base and an ideological spread.”

He said people had seen Congress doing great things during the country’s freedom struggle but lose its way once Congress men monopolised power post-independence.

“They misused power to disengage the party from connecting with the national ethos, identity, civilisation and character. In case a political party continues serving its own interests only, it is bound to erase its base with its own hands,” Chrungoo said in the statement. “The difference between BJP and the other political parties is that BJP has a very clear vision and mission in action at work and it has proved its worth by providing an alternative with a difference.”

He said that the developments of August 5, 2019 were inspired by a “national mission of integration” being pursued over the last 70 years consistently and with commitment.

“The demand by the Gupkar Gang for reversal to the pre-August 5 position is inspired by their lust of power and re-establishment of family feudal politics in Jammu and Kashmir with zero transparency and no accountability.”

He said that the modern generations had to ensure that the political spectrum should not encourage the “family feudal political parties” in any case now.

Chrungoo said, “Delimitation of constituencies for the assembly is the most important agenda for Jammu and Kashmir in the near future. BJP has promised all sections of people that their concerns will be addressed by it to the satisfaction of different sections of the society. The bias and discrimination will have to end which inflicted political and economic injustice upon the society thus far. The Delimitation Commission is appealed to make its plans to visit Jammu and Kashmir soon and meet the stakeholders and people of the two regions here in order to address their concerns.”