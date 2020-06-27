BJP must safeguard land, jobs for J&K's permanent residents: Rana

National Conference provincial President Devender Singh Rana Saturday asked BJP and administration to come up with a roadmap for safeguarding lands, jobs, and admission to professional colleges for the permanent residents of J&K.

In a statement, Rana said some of the recent moves, especially domicile rules, have caused concern and apprehensions in the minds of the people.

“Repeated assurances and rhetorical statements by Jammu BJP leaders that the lands and jobs of the permanent residents will be preserved exclusively for permanent residents have turned out hollow,” said Rana.

He said BJP leaders should clean on these issues and stick to their commitments made to people with regard to preservation of their rights vis-a-vis land and jobs in J&K.

Rana said the government must come up with a pragmatic mechanism to address these important matters in tandem with the sentiments and aspirations of the people, who were genuinely feeling a sense of denial, deprivation and politico-economic disempowerment.

Rana described eligibility to jobs and ownership of lands as most emotive and sensitive issue and said ambiguity on the part of the government in the backdrop of promises made by the BJP top leadership from time to time has added to the concern of people. He said the governments, both at the Centre and J&K were “not walking the talk”, which was evident by the issuance of domicile rules and their implementation that have potential to push the permanent residents to the wall.