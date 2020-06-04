BJP nominates Incharges, co-Incharges for party wings

J&K BJP President, Ravinder Raina in consultation with party’s General Secretary Ashok Koul and other on Thursday announced Incharges and co-Incharges for various wings of the party.

Rajeev Charak has been nominated as Incharge department of Good Governance and Centre-state coordination while Brig (retd) Anil Gupta has been nominated as Incharge department of Policy Research.

Pardeep Mahotra has been nominated as Incharge media department while Arun Gupta is Incharge department of Media Relation.

Parneesh Mahajan has been nominated as Incharge (Jammu) department of Training; Anil Bhagat (Samba) is co- Incharge (Jammu); Wasim Bari is Incharge Kashmir and Sardar Amarjit Singh is co-Incharge Kashmir.

Ashwani Chrungoo has been nominated as Incharge department of Political Feedback; Surinde rChoudhary is Incharge department of Political Programmes and Meetings; Avtar Singh and PitambarLal are co-Incharge and Kulbhushan Mohtra is Incharge Department of Library and Documentation.

Jaideep Sharma has been nominated as Incharge department of Disaster Relief & Assistance; Ankit Gupta is Incharge Department of President Office, Tour & Programme while Sardar Daleer Singh Davi is Co-Incharge.

Rajneesh Jain has been nominated as Incharge department of Development of Publicity, Literature and Party Journals; Pawan Sharma and V K Sethi are co-Incharges; Thakur Narain Singh is Incharge Coordination of Trusts/Religious/Social Organizations department and Sardar Varinderjeet Singh and Vikram Sharma are co-Incharges.

Jugal Dogra has been nominated as Incharge Jammu, Department of Election Management; Saroj Manhas is co-Incharge Jammu; Asif Masoodi is Incharge Kashmir and Tahir Muhammad Mir is co-Incharge Kashmir.

Rajinder Sharma has been nominated as Incharge Coordination with Election Commission; GovindSareen is co-Incharge; Ranjit Singh is Incharge department of Law and Legal Affairs and Bodh Raj Rao, Bhanu Jasrotia and Rajinder Jamwal are co- Incharges.

Jaidev Rajwal has been nominated as Incharge Coordination of IT, Website & Social Media activities; Ishant Gupta is co- Incharge; Surinder Ambardar is Incharge department of International Relations and Prof PL Koul Co-Incharge.

Prem Gupta has been nominated as Incharge Department Aajeevan Sehyog Nidhi; Jagdev Singh is Co-Convenor of BJP Employees’ Cell; Bawa Sharma is Co-Incharge BJP Protocol Cell and Dalip Kumar is Coordinator Block Development Committees, Jammu.