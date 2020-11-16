BJP releases 3rd list of candidates for DDC polls

J&K BJP on Monday released third list of 33 candidates, including a former Cabinet Minister and two former MLAs for the upcoming District Development Council (DDC) polls.

The list was finalised by BJP General Secretary, Devinder Kumar Manyal, in consultation with party President, Ravinder Raina,General Secretary (organisation) Ashok Kaul and other senior leaders.

The candidature was finalised for 6th, 7th and 8th phases of the DDC elections. In the 3rd list of candidates, BJP has given mandate to Sham Lal Choudhary who is the former PHE Minister.

Meanwhile, the list also included ex-MLA, Prof Garu Ram from RS Pura and ex-MLA, Doda Shakti Raj Parihar from Marmat constituency.

On Sunday, BJP released the second list of 44 candidates for third, 4th and 5th phases of the DDC polls in J&K. So far, the BJP has released three lists for the DDC polls while clearing names of 149 candidates.