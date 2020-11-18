BJP scared of PAGD: Rana

National Conference provincial President Jammu, Devender Singh Rana on Wednesday said the coalition of J&K based political parties under PAGD has frustrated BJP, saying the scare prevailing in the party ahead of DDC elections can be gauged with the statements from New Delhi which termed the alliance “anti-national” and “unholy global gathbandhan”.

Rana asserted that the formation of PAGD has become an “eye-soar” for New Delhi. “Statements are coming from New Delhi, terming the alliance as anti-national, unholy global gathbandhan speaks volumes. They are frustrated and are issuing threats now to overpower PAGD,” Rana said.

While hitting out at BJP, Rana said Mehbooba Mufti led PDP is part of PAGD which was in coalition with BJP for three year. “That moment the party was praising PDP’s political acumen. If she was then nationalistic and patriotic, how she became today anti-national?” he said.

Rana said NC needs no certificate of nationalism from BJP. “It was late Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah who chosen to remain with Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru’s secular India”, he said. “It was Dr Farooq Abdullah who was brought to Geneva by late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and allowed him to deliver speech there.” “They are afraid of PAGD. Earlier they criticized our stand when we were silent and now when the alliance decided to take part in elections, they got furious and are naming us anti-nationals and gang”, Rana said.