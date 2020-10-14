BJP terms Gupkar Declaration as 'conspiracy'

J&K Union Territory (UT) BJP President Ravinder Raina on Wednesday termed Gupkar Declaration as an anti-national agenda and said any conspiracy hatched in its name will not be tolerated.

Raina in his video message said, “Gupkar declaration is an anti-national agenda. It is Pakistan’s agenda. People of Jammu and Kashmir have nothing to do with this agenda,” Raina said, while claiming that people have already thrown the Gupkar declaration into the dustbin. “They (Kashmir based political parties) are hatching this conspiracy to save themselves. However, whosoever will hatch any conspiracy, will not be tolerated.”

He said the people of the UT want peace, brotherhood and development. But in the last 70 years, West Pakistan Refugees, Gujjar-Bakarwal community, Valmiki community, Schedule Caste Community, Gorkha Community, women or nationalist people faced discrimination because of special status in Jammu and Kashmir. “Their history is known to the people about what they have done while being in the Government,” he said.

Meanwhile, Raina said that People are happy after the abrogation of Art 370 and suggested that Mehbooba Mufti should also celebrate the abrogation of special status of Jammu and Kashmir.