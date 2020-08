Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to celebrate the abrogation of special status of Jammu and Kashmir tomorrow.

BJP’s president Ravinder Raina has requested the party leaders and workers to hoist the national flag.

“All the party activists should hoist ‘Tiranga’ at their housetops,” the official statement of BJP president said.

Senior party leader Ashok Kaul said party leaders and workers would decorate Jammu city as well as outside.