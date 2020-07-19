Jammu, Today's Paper
BJP welcomes decision to notify 'strategic areas'

Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday welcomed the decision of the Administrative Council to approve a special dispensation for regulating construction in “strategic areas”.

In a statement, the party said such areas were needed by the armed forces for their direct operational and training requirements.

“Accordingly, the LG gave his nod to the proposal of amending Control of Building Operations Act-1988 and J&K Development Act-1970 to provide for special dispensation for carrying out construction activities in the strategic areas,” said the statement.

The party said the decision will delegate the armed forces the responsibility of ensuring construction activities were undertaken as per the existing provisions of Developmental Control Regulation of the Master Plan and all environmental safeguards.

“In other words, the red tape would be eliminated to ensure timely completion of the projects, keeping their sensitivity and strategic importance in mind,” said the statement.

It said the new provision will enable forces to overcome hindrances to ensure that the combat efficiency of the troops was not affected.

