BJP will form govt in J&K soon: Raina

On intensive tour to Nowshera Constituency by Member of Parliament Jugal Kishore Sharma BJP LokSabha Jammu Poonch Parliamentary Constituency kick started various development projects in Nowshera Assembly Constituency worth Rs 8.2 Crore approx.

Member of Parliament inaugurated Patli Bridge in Panchayat Langer in Nowshera in which 45 Mtrs Span Motorable Bridge cost Rs 1.56 Crore approx. and kick started the construction work of road from RajalHanjana to Baba Naar Singh DevSthan including allied works cost Rs 5.59 Crore stretched over the length of 12 KMs and said that both were the dire demands of inhabitants of the area and they have waiting for long period to fulfill their demands.

Ravinder Raina, State President BJP Jammu & Kashmir and Member of Parliament Jugal Kishore visited village Chowki Handan and addressed a massive rally. Ravinder Raina while addressing the gathering said that BharatiyaJanata Party is the nationwide largest party and supported by the public in recently held DDC elections.