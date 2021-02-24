BJP working committee meet on March 7 at Katra

BharatiyaJanata Party’s J&K unit would hold its working committee meeting on March 7 at Katra to review the ongoing political policies of the party.

Chairing a party’s meet here at the party’s Trikuta Nagar headquarters in Jammu, J&K BJP President RavinderRaina said that prior to the working committee meeting, the party’s office bearers would meet on March 6.

Addressing the meeting, Raina said that following the meeting of office bearers on March 6, a day-long meeting of the working committee would be held on March 7 at Katra.

“BJP holds the meetings of office bearers and working committee at regular intervals to have a detailed review of its ongoing development and political policies, implementation of public welfare schemes, formulation of important strategies and to discuss the forthcoming party programmes,” a BJP spokesperson said.

Speaking during the meeting, J&K BJP General Secretary (Organisation) Ashok Kaul said, “These meetings provide us an opportunity to introspect our present working as well as to effectively strategise our future working.”

He batted for the formation of various committees which would be given different tasks to ensure a hassle-free conduct of the meet.

The meet was also attended by BJP J&K General Secretary Vibodh Gupta, and senior BJP leaders Devinder Kumar Manyal, PriyaSethi, Ajay Nanda, Rajeev Sharma, Arvind Gupta and chief spokesman Sunil Sethi.