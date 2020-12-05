BJP's 6-yr performance card in Jammu blank, says Rana

Asking BJP to explain to the people why it betrayed Jammu, bartered their massive mandate for personal gains and caused huge dent to the pride of the region, National Conference Provincial President Devender Singh Rana today said its leaders have lost the moral authority of seeking votes again.

“BJP’s six years performance card in Jammu has been blank”, Rana said while paying tributes to Sher-e-Kashmir Sheikh Muhammed Abdullah on his 115th birth anniversary.

He said BJP is suffering acute credibility deficit and political isolation in Jammu because of its double standards and self-centric approach. It has failed in keeping up the commitments during three and half years’ nightmarish rule and even thereafter with the party being ruling in New Delhi. During the past over five years development got a huge dent and Jammu pride received severe bruises. The people are well aware about the dismal BJP performance especially with regard to various flagship projects, providing jobs to deserving and meritorious unemployed and sitting over the genuine demands of various categories of daily wagers and casual labourers for their regularization, he said.

Rana also blamed the BJP for playing with the sentiments of the people, who he said were so disillusioned that they had lost faith in participatory democracy. The self-styled protectors of the Jammu cause turned out to be villains of the region and the people, he said, adding that the people were fast realizing their mistake of reposing faith in the BJP in 2014.