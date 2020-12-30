Blast in Hiranagar triggers panic

A grenade which was lobbed at a religious place in Kathua district exploded on Wednesday evening triggering panic among the people, a senior police officer said.

“A grenade was thrown in Hiranagar sector around 7.30 pm but luckily it missed the intended target and exploded in an open area, without causing any damage or casualty,” Kathua Senior Superintendent of Police Shalinder Mishra told PTI about the Wednesday evening attack.He said the whole area was immediately cordoned off and a massive operation was launched to nab the assailants.

No one has been arrested so far, he said. Officials said the blast triggered panic among the people who ran for cover after hearing the loud noise.