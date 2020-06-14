Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: June 14, 2020, 11:18 PM

BLOOD TRANSFUSION | In a first, GMC Jammu installs Nobel Prize winning NAT-PCR technology

In a first, GMC Jammu installed Noble Prize winning fully automated state-of-art Nucleic Acid Testing (NAT-PCR) facility to celebrate World Blood Donor Day here.

Both GMC Jammu and GMC Srinagar had got this facility while on Sunday it was inaugurated in Jammu by Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo who emphasised that it is meant for safer quality blood transfusion.

Dulloo said with the implementation of Nobel Prize winning NAT-PCR technology, the Blood Transfusion safety will now be comparable to international standards.

“This facility shall help in early detection of transfusion transmission infections like HIV, HBV & HCV,” he said.

NAT testing facility has been funded by National Health Mission.

Dr Meena Sidhu, Head of Department Blood & Transfusion Medicine GMC Jammu, said “It is high time that highest safety for patients and wellbeing of the people of Jammu region be adopted as an integral part of blood transfusion services.”

“Blood donations screened with world class NAT PCR technology will reduce the risk of infection in three patients, as every unit of blood can be transfused to three people when separated into components,” Sidhu said.

Dr Nasib C Digra, Principal & Dean Medical College, Jammu said this is the first such installation of fully automated NAT-PCR technology in the entire Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, ensuring the highest level of blood safety.

On the occasion, Project Director JKSACS said a month long campaign has been launched to celebrate the World Blood Donors Day across J&K.

