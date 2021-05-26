Editor's Picks, Jammu, Today's Paper
MM PARVAIZ
Ramban,
UPDATED: May 27, 2021, 2:03 AM

Bovines rescued in Batote: Police

Representational Image
A total of 39 bovines loaded in congested and unhygienic manner in five trucks were rescued at Nahri checkpoint on the Srinagar-Jammu highway on Wednesday, Police said. 

It said that during a routine checkpoint checking at Nashri, five trucks enroute Kashmir were stopped for checking during which bovines were found loaded in a congested and unhygienic manner that too without seeking proper permission of the competent authority for transporting bovines.

Five separate FIRs under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and 11 Prevention to Cruelty (PC) Act was registered at Police Station Batote, Police said.

