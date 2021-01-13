BSF detects tunnel on Indo-Pak border in Kathua

The Border Security Force (BSF) today claimed to have detected a tunnel along the Indo-Pakistan border in Kathua district which was constructed to facilitate infiltration.

The tunnel, according to the Inspector General of BSF Jammu Frontier, NS Jamwal, was detected during anti-tunnel drive following intelligence inputs about possibility of existence of an underneath tunnel along the border in Samba and Kathua districts. This was the third tunnel detected in twin districts along the International Border i.e., Samba and Kathua.

Soon after the recovery of the tunnel at Bobiyaan village in Hiranagar of Kathua along the International Border in Kathua District, senior BSF officials rushed to the spot to review the situation.

Speaking to the media, the IG BSF Jammu Frontier, NS Jamwal said that they have detected a tunnel which is 150 meters long across the border in Pakistan and it is 25 to 30 metre deep with two to three feet diameter.

“As per the condition of the tunnel, it seems it is old and the sandbags recovered from the tunnel opening site have markings of Karachi, Pakistan,” he added.

The IG BSF said that “It shows Pakistan’s hand in the tunnel which has started from Shakargarh in Pakistan. This district is notorious for such kinds of activities especially for launching militants across the border.”

On a question whether this tunnel was used for infiltration or not, the IG said that: “It is a matter of investigation to establish whether this tunnel was used for infiltration or not.”