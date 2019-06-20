BSF foil drug smuggling bid, recover Rs 25 cr heroin

Border Security Force (BSF) today claimed to have foiled a drug smuggling bid near International Border here and recovered about 5 kg heroin.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening after the BSF intelligence branch received credible information about an inter-border drug smuggling in Suchetghar village of R S Pura sector, a BSF spokesperson said.

Also Read | BSF foils fresh infiltration bids

The BSF troops of 36 battalion carried out special search operation ahead of border fence along international boundary in the area Suchetgarh and found a plastic bag containing around 5 kg heroin at Phalku Nalla, he said.

The heroin has an estimated market value near Rs 25 crore, he said.

“The place of recovery was approximately 100 meters ahead of fence inside Indian territory. Area on Pakistan side of the international boundary is undulated with small nullahs and wild growth, which might have provided cover to smugglers to conceal the contraband,” the BSF spokesperson informed.

Also Read | Heroin worth 9 cr seized in Jammu

He claimed that this was first such instance of attempted smuggling on the Jammu IB.

“Last year in December BSF had recovered 3 kilograms of heroin on specific information of BSF Sunderbani from area manned by the Army,” he added.

“It is suspected that this consignment was to be taken to Punjab through local Indian smugglers working for Pakistani smuggling group run by notorious Pak smuggler Chaudhary Akram,” he said.