Jammu, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Jammu,
UPDATED: April 24, 2021, 11:51 AM

BSF opens fire on Pak drones along IB in Jammu: Officials

The drones returned to Pakistani side after the BSF fired around 15 rounds to bring them down in the Arnia area of R S Pura sector between 4.30 am and 4.45 am, the officials said.
Press Trust of India
Jammu,
UPDATED: April 24, 2021, 11:51 AM
GK File/ Mubashir Khan
GK File/ Mubashir Khan

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel early on Saturday opened fire on two Pakistani drones after they entered Indian airspace from across the International Border (IB) here, officials said.

Both the drones returned to Pakistani side after the BSF fired around 15 rounds in an attempt to bring them down in the Arnia area of R S Pura sector between 4.30 am and 4.45 am, the officials said.

Trending News
File Photo

COVID-19 surge: Curfew announced in J&K from 8 pm tonight till Monday morning

File Photo of G A Mir

J&K Congress asks workers to help needy amid spike in COVID-19 infections

File Photo

Kashmir Chamber defers polls to Executive Committee in view of COVID-19 surge

Representational Image

Pedestrian injured after hit by three-wheeler in north Kashmir's Lolab

Security officials say Pakistan is using drones to drop weapons and drugs with the latest attempt coming at a time when there is peace on the borders in Jammu and Kashmir after India and Pakistan agreed to uphold the 2003 ceasefire agreement from the intervening night of February 24 and 25.

“Two drones were spotted hovering in Jabbowal and Vikram border outpost areas in Arnia this morning. Both the drones returned to Pakistani side after the alert BSF personnel fired on them,” a BSF official said.

He said the whole area has been cordoned off and a search operation was carried out to ensure that there was no dropping from the drones before returning to Pakistan.

Latest News
GK File/Aman Farooq

COVID-19 vaccination to be free for people aged 18-45 in J&K

Representational Photo

Delhi HC asks Centre about preparedness to deal with COVID-19 second wave peak, terms mounting cases a 'Tsunami'

Representational Image [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]

Trapped in snowfall, 20 nomadic families provided help in J&K's Kathua

Representational Image

Left with no option, hospitals in Delhi forced to use backup stock amid severe oxygen crisis

However, nothing objectionable was found on the ground so far, the official of the border guarding force said. 

Tagged in , ,
Related News