BSF-Pak Rangers hold flag meeting along IB

The BSF troops Tuesday held a flag meeting with Pakistan Rangers along the International Border in Samba district and handed over a body of a Pakistani to the Rangers, officials said.

The paramilitary BSF troops had on Monday shot dead a Pakistani along the International Border (IB) in Samba district.

The incident took place in Check Faqeera border outpost area when the BSF personnel noticed suspicious movement of a person.

“A flag meeting was conducted with Pakistan Rangers near BP No-64 in connection with handing over of body of Pakistani intruder killed on Monday near the border fence,” a BSF spokesman said.

As many as 11 troops of BSF and 15 troops of Pakistan Rangers participated in the flag meeting. During the meeting, BSF troops asked the Rangers to identify the killed Pakistani national and provide supporting documents, he said.

After the receipt of documents pertaining to identification of the killed man, the body was handed over to the Rangers on proper receipt and with full honour, the BSF spokesman said. The deceased was identified as Abdul Hamid, son of Rojdeen of Chaman Khurd, Shakargarh, Pakistan, he said.