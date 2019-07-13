BUDHA AMARNATH YATRA | Poonch admin discusses arrangements with civil society

In order to finalise arrangements for Budha Amarnath Yatra, the district administration Saturday held a meeting with civil society members, here in Mandi.

The meeting was chaired by the Deputy Commissioner, Rahul Yadav, and Deputy Inspector General of Police, Vivek Gupta.

“The role of the civil society is pivotal in conducting a smooth Yatra,” the officers said in the meeting.

The members of civil society also put forth a number of suggestions before the administrative officers, with the main focus on improvement of road connectivity and blacktopping of main Mandi road.