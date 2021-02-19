Jammu, Today's Paper
Bukhari welcomes BJP Media Secy in Apni Party

Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari Friday welcomed the Bharatiya (BJP) Media Secretary from Reasi, Sunny Sharma into the party fold.

A statement of Apni Party issued here said Sharma resigned from the saffron party and joined Apni Party in presence of the party president Altaf Bukhari.

It said that Bukhari welcomed him into the party and hoped that his joining would strengthen the party.

Apni Party Vice President Aijaz Ahmad Khan, General Secretary Rafi Ahmed Mir, Provincial President Jammu Manjit Singh, Vice President Youth Wing J&K Media Coordinator Raqeeq Ahmad Khan and other leaders were present on the occasion.

