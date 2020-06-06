Buland Khan remembered on death anniversary

Members of Gujjar community on Saturday remembered former Vice Chairman of State Advisory Board for Gujjars and Bakerwal, Haji Buland Khan on his 13th death anniversary here.

A statement said a commemoration meeting was organised by Tribal Research and Cultural Foundation, under the Presidentship of Gujjar researcher, JavaidRahi to recall the contributions of the former legislature, and tribal reformer towards tribal communities.

Rahi said Khan was a leader of masses who spent his whole life for reformation of tribal and other downtrodden communities of Jammu and Kashmir.

“He represented Gujjar community in J&K legislature for many years and highlighted the plight of people who live in far flung areas. As the Vice Chairman of Gujjar Board for about 12 years, he played a key role to implement many important decisions taken during his tenure which include rehabilitation of Gujjar and Bakerwals, educational and economic prosperity and establishment of new Gujjar hostels for nomadic students,” said Rahi.