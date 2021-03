The bullet riddled body of an army sepoy was found at his camp in Rajouri town of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday morning, an official said.

He said the deceased was posted at the camp near Gurdan area of Rajouri.

A police official told Greater Kashmir that they have taken the body in their possession and it is being shifted to a civil hospital for medical examination.

The official said the soldier had bullet marks on his body and investigation is going on to ascertain the cause of his death.