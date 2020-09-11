Burglars decamp with goods, cash from 25 shops in Udhampur

Burglars struck in Krimchi area of this district and decamped with goods worth lakhs of rupees and cash from at least 25 shops, triggering protest demonstration by locals.

Reports said the burglars broke into the shops in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. A local said this morning when the shopkeepers returned to open their shops they found the locks broken and goods stolen. “The burglars had also fled with cash from some shops,” said the local.

Following the incident the shopkeepers and locals staged a protest demonstration and accused the police of failing to prevent theft in the area. “This is for the second time the burglars have struck in the area,” said a shopkeeper. A police official said they have registered a case and taken up the investigation.