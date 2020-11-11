Cabinet Secy reviews public health response to COVID19

Chairing a high-level meeting to take stock of public health response to the COVID- 19 pandemic during the ongoing season of festivities, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba Wednesday applauded the efforts of the Jammu and Kashmir government of augmenting its medical infrastructure including isolation beds with oxygen support, ICU beds, ventilators and oxygen production and supply capacity.

The Union Home Secretary, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, officers from Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and NITI AYOG were present in the meeting.

J&K Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam along with Chief Secretaries of various states and Union Territories including Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Manipur, and Delhi participated in the meeting. The Cabinet Secretary asked all the states and Union Territories to dedicatedly work on the testing and early hospitalisation of COVID patients.