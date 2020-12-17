Campaigning ends for the final phase of DDC Elections

Campaigning has ended for the final phase of District Development Council Elections (DDC) scheduled to be held on 19th December.

According to the official spokesperson, the campaigning has ended for the final phase and the political parties and the independent candidates should refrain from the same, otherwise action as warranted under the rules in vogue can be initiated against them. The media outlets Print and broadcast have also been advised not to do any kind of publicity in form of advertisements, written and video content as well.