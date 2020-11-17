Cancel all mutations under Roshni Act: Div Com Jammu to DCs

Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma on Tuesday asked Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of the division to cancel all the mutations of land transferred under Roshni Act and submit the details to his office.

He passed these directions while chairing a video conference meeting with the DCs. The DCs informed about the progress made in the process of cancellation of mutations and assured early completion and furnishing of the details.

The Divisional Commissioner also asked the DCs to share details of other state land encroached in their respective districts. He directed them to expunge all entries of illegally encroached state land from the revenue record.

He reviewed the progress on finalization of stamp duty rates of immovable property in the districts. It was informed that in some districts the stamp duty rates have been finalized, while the process was on to finalise the revised stamp duty rates in other districts.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Central, Kulbushan Khajuria and others, while the DCs of Jammu attended the meeting through video conferencing.

Later, in another meeting, the Divisional Commissioner reviewed the progress on establishment of biotechnology parks at Ghatti, Kathua and Mantalai on Sudhmahadev Road.

The officers apprised him about the present status of work on both the projects. It was informed that the work was in progress with adequate workforce. The Divisional Commissioner asked the officers to expedite the progress of work on Biotechnology parks.

Meanwhile, the Divisional Commissioner discussed issues related to transport sector in a joint meeting of officers of Transport department and representatives of Transport Unions.

The meeting was attended by Regional Director Pollution Control Board, Transport Commissioner J&K, ADC Jammu, RTO Jammu and other officers, besides the representatives of Transport Union.

The meeting held threadbare discussions on various issues, while the representatives of Transport Union also submitted memorandum of demands seeking redress of the same.

The major issues which were discussed in the meeting included renewal of driving licenses, retrofitting emission control devices and other important issues.