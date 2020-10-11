CASO in Poonch after shots fired near BJP member's residence

Security forces launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) here on Sunday after gunshots were heard near the residence of a Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) leader.

An official said the firing incident took place late at around 3:30 am on Sunday near the house of the BJP leader, Zulifkar Pathan in Balakote. Locals said there were bullet marks visible on one of walls of the house.

“The PSO of BJP leader fired in retaliation,” said the official. He said soon after receiving information, joint team of police and army rushed to the spot and launched the CASO which continued till late evening today.

“The joint team of the security forces cordoned the entire area where house of the BJP leader is located and carried out extensive searches.” said the official.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Poonch Ramesh Angral confirmed that three to five bullets have been fired in the area. “It is a matter of investigation that whether all the bullets were fired by PSO or there were some bullets fired from other side,” he said.