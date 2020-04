Security forces Saturday launched Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in Udhampur after reports about suspicious movement in an area.

The operation was launched when the forces notices some persons roaming in suspicious conditions, said an official.

“While the operation was launched immediately, the search operation was called off later,” said the official.

SSP Udhampur, Rajeev Pandey said there was no need to panic. “It was just a search operation and no bullets were fired,” he said.