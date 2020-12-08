CB Jammu produces charge-sheet against accused in land grab case

Crime Branch, Jammu on Tuesday produced a charge-sheet against accused for conspiring with Revenue officials—cheating the complainant and grabbing 1 Kanal prime land in Jammu region.

According to CBJ statement, it said charge-sheet has been produced against accused that Ram Murti S/O Bua Ditta of Village Gangu Chak Tehsil and District Jammu (2) Shiv Ram S/O Kirpa Ram of Sarwal Colony Jammu in case FIR No. 29/2007 U/420,468,120-B/RPC P/S Crime Branch Jammu for their involvement of conspiracy, forgery and cheating for grabbing 1 Kanal land of the complainant in a prime location in Jammu City. The charge-sheet was produced in the Court of Sub-Judge Mobile Magistrate 13 FC on 07-12-2020.

In a written complaint lodged by complainant- SudeshKumari D/O Dina Nath C/O Verma Clinic Opp. Sachdeva Saree Centre 1st Floor Jain Bazar Jammu, in Crime Branch Jammu, alleging therein that she had a piece of land at Muthi (Udheywala) area measuring 1 Kanal and the possession of the land was with her and the Girdawari of the land was also on her name. The Revenue authorities and land mafia sold the said piece of land without her knowledge.

Crime Branch Jammu initiated a preliminary verification as per procedure in vogue and during the course of enquiry the allegations were prima-facie substantiated and accordingly a formal case was registered.

During the course of investigation both oral and documentary evidence was collected and it was found that in 1974, one Kanal of land in the Khasra No. 810/49 was entered in the name of Sudesh Kumari D/o Dina Nath of Jammu from 1974 to 1984 in revenue record but the mutation was not made. During the Girdawari Kharif 1984, the name of Sudesh Kumari was deleted at the behest of Kumar in connivance with concerned revenue officials Halqa Muthi for their ulterior motive after hatching a criminal conspiracy.