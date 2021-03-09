CB produces chargesheet in 'e-commerce fraud'

The Crime Branch (CB) of Jammu and Kashmir Police, which filed a supplementary chargesheet against four accused in the Habalas e-commerce multi-crore fraud in Poonch district, has established that the prime accused had diverted huge amounts of money that was collected from people for his personal gains and booked apartments in Delhi.

The CB produced supplementary chargesheet-II against the accused Tariq Mehmood, Murtaza Ahmed, Imitiaz Ahmed and Ali Muhammad in the high-profile case of multi-crore fraud, the CB officials said.

The accused were involved in duping gullible people of their money on the pretext of doubling it within three weeks time by inducement, they said.

The preliminary chargesheet of the case has already been produced by CB Jammu against six accused persons in the court of Sub-Judge Mendhar on 20 July 2019 followed by production of supplementary chargesheet-I against two more accused on April 4 last year. During the course of investigation, nine accused were arrested by the CB and recoveries were made on their disclosure in the form of both cash and kind, including five vehicles, besides seizing and sealing immovable property in the form of shops belonging to the accused in Poonch.