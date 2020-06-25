CB registers case against fraudster for duping Jammu lecturer

Crime Branch (CB) Jammu on Thursday registered a case against a Mumbai-based fraudster for duping a Jammu-based lecturer of Rs 9.19 lakh.

A statement said a written complaint was received in the CB Jammu that the woman lecturer came in contact with Rajeev Bharanatti son of Basavraj Bharnatti of Mahavir Darshan, Kopar Khairnee in Navi Mumbai, through a matrimonial site, Shadi.com in 2015 and remained in constant touch with him on telephone.

Later, the statement said, the accused demanded some money from the complainant on the pretext of ailment of his father, who was to purportedly undergo treatment and kidney transplant, with the assurance that he would return the money.

The complainant trusted the accused and transferred money from her bank account to different account numbers of the accused to the tune of Rs 9.19 lakh on different occasions, said the statement.

“After some time, the accused kept on avoiding the complainant and ultimately did not attend her calls. This led the complainant to the suspicion that she has been duped,” said the statement.

Taking cognizance into the matter, the CB initiated a preliminary verification in light of the contents of the complaint and during the course of enquiry it was prima facie established that the complainant had actually been duped by the accused of her hard earned money, said the statement.

“Commission of offences under section 420/IPC against the accused person was established and a formal case has been registered for in-depth investigation,” said the statement.