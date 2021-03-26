CBI books ex-NHAI officer

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Friday registered a case against the former Regional Officer, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), a private firm and its proprietor and few others for resorting to cheating in the award of tender.

In this connection, the CBI also conducted searches at seven places in Jammu, Chandigarh and Ropar and recovered Rs 67 lakh besides incriminating documents and other digital evidences.

A CBI spokesman said that on the basis of a preliminary inquiry by the investigation agency, it came to the fore that the private firm through its proprietor entered into a conspiracy with officials of Regional Office, NHAI, Jammu and got the work order in a tender dated 10 January 2018 for improvement and routine maintenance of Lakhanpur-Jammu Section for Rs 9.34 crore in violations of terms and conditions of the tender.

It was further alleged in the preliminary inquiry report that the then Regional Officer, NHAI, Regional Office, Jammu entered into conspiracy with the proprietor and favoured the firm in the award of the tender.

It was also alleged that the experience certificates submitted by the firm along with the bid did not mention whether the road constructed from Atholi to Palali section in Kishtwar district was a two, four or six-lane highway whereas in the experience certificates of other four qualified bidders, they had specifically mentioned that the roads constructed by them were two, four and six-lane highway.

It was alleged that the fact was overlooked while processing the bid of the firm and consequently favourably processed the bid.