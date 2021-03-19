CBI conducts surprise checking at Jammu Railway Station

The sleuths of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Friday conducted a surprise checking of the Parcel Department of Jammu Railway Station.

Official sources said that they had received complaints about the disparity in the weight and cost of the goods delivered from across the country at the railways station.

Though officials remained tightlipped over the CBI investigation, the official sources said, the surprise checking started from 6 am when the goods and official records of the Parcel Department were checked by the CBI officials.

The officials checked the received goods and continued its scrutiny.