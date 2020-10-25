Ceasefire violation in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch

Pakistan’s army on Sunday afternoon resorted to unprovoked firing with small arms on Line of Control in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district, police said.

Officials of police said that on Sunday afternoon, Pak army carried out violation of ceasefire by firing with small arms and targeted Indian army locations in the said sector.

“Firing from Pak side continued for around an hour,” the officials added. They further said that Indian army retaliated effectively to the unprovoked firing with no immediate reports of any loss.