Central Administrative Tribunal | Fully supports concerns echoed by CJ J&K: Cong

J&K Pradesh Congress Committee on Thursday said it fully supports the concerns echoed by Chief Justice of J&K High Court, regarding urgent need to set-up separate permanent CAT bench in Jammu and Kashmir divisions in view of large number of pending cases.

In a statement the party expressed gratitude to the Chief Justice for taking cognizance of the problems of the people especially employees of J&K and Ladakh UTs and their fundamental right to access to justice, which should be affordable, efficacious and expeditious.

The party chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said it was most unfortunate that those who were required to apply their minds on the issue and think before they act, have utterly failed in their duty and put the litigants and lawyers to hardships by their arbitrary and unilateral decisions.

“More unfortunate is that the Ministry is headed by the representative from J&K itself, who could have taken few of his own party colleagues especially from the Bar on board, to arrive at a just decision, in the matter,” he said.

He said had the government consulted the High Court or the legal fraternity alone, such an unreasonable order would not have followed.

“But unfortunately the same appears to have been ordained, least caring for the hardships, to be faced by those seeking remedies to their grievances,” Sharma said.

The party said the letter of the Chief Justice has put the entire matter in right perspective, along with all the relevant data justifying the creation of a CAT, having permanent bench in Jammu and Srinagar and multiple circuit benches including at Ladakh.

“The government of India should immediately take steps in that direction, without any loss of time. Till the needful is done, the notification of shifting of cases and the jurisdiction of High Court, be kept in abeyance,” the party said.