Central Jail staff mourns demise of colleague

A condolence meeting was held in Central Jail Jammu, Kotbhalwal to condole sad demise of Female Warder, NirmalBala posted at Central Jail Jammu, Kotbhalwal who passed away today while in service. The Officials prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and forbearance to the bereaved family.

Director General of Police, Prisons- V. K. Singh, expressed deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences on the sad demise. DIG Prisons, J&K alongwith Senior Superintendent, Central Jail Jammu, Kotbhalwal attended cremation of the deceased warder and extended condolences to the family on behalf of DGP, Prisons and all ranks of Prisons Department.