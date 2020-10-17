Editor's Picks, Jammu, Today's Paper
UPDATED: October 18, 2020, 1:41 AM

Centre pursuing muscular policy in J&K: Bhan

UPDATED: October 18, 2020, 1:41 AM
Senior Congress leader, Ashok Bhan on Saturday said government of India was pursuing muscular policy in Jammu and Kashmir which has alienated the people.

“The Centre is pursuing the muscular policy in J&K that has alienated people more than what ostensibly the objective of the bifurcation of the state was sought to be achieved,” Bhan said.

He said in J&K people were angry about bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two Union territories

“To set right the constitutional wrong and address the issues of people’s anger, the country’s strategic and democratic interest would be best served with the immediate restoration of statehood of Jammu and Kashmir,” Bhan said.

He said Congress was forging a workable unity and alliance with like-minded secular parties at the national level for pressing the end of muscular policy exerted by the central and LG-led government by which people’s human rights were palpably violated on daily basis.

“There is a dire need for a national political consensus about pressing the ruling dispensation for urgent policy correction in view of complexity of Kashmir situation,” he said.

