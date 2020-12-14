Centre reserves five MBBS, BDS seats for children of deceased COVID warriors

It is for the information to all the candidates, who have appeared and qualified for NEET examination conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in September,2020, that Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) have decided to allot five MBBS Seats to Children of COVID Warriors.

In this connection, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) invites applications from interested and eligible children of deceased COVID Warriors through respective Directorate of Medical Education (DME)/ Directorate Health Services (DHS) of their domicile states.

The applications filled along with all supporting documents, duly certified by respective Directorate of Medical Education (DME)/ Directorate Health Services (DHS), should be submitted to respective DME/DHS offices, who will forward these forms to MCC for allotment as per NEET Merit.