February 18, 2021

CEO chairs meeting of Administrative Secretaries to review implementation of GeM in J&K

Chief Executive Officer, Government e Marketplace, Government of India, Talleen Kumar, today convened a high level meeting with the Administrative Secretaries of Government of Jammu and Kashmir to review implementation of Government e Marketplace in the Union territory.

The meeting had a detailed discussion on various aspects of implementation of GeM in the UT.

Financial Commissioner, Finance, DrArun Kumar Mehta and Commissioner Secretary, General Administration Department, Manoj Kumar Dwivediwere present in the meeting along with other senior officers of Finance Department and Director Finances of other departments.

Talleen  Kumar appreciated progress made by the Jammu and Kashmir administration after switching over to GeM and assured that training and handholding workshops would be conducted for registration of local vendors in a time bound manner.

The CEO informed that local filters as requested by Government of J&K are being provided shortly which will enable the departments to procure from local MSMEs. It was further divulged that new features have been developed by the GeM which can be utilized by the departments for making purchases in a more effective and efficient manner. It was suggested that the GeM be integrated with the PFMS of the Union Territory for ensuring timely payments to suppliers.

Meanwhile, various problems being faced by local vendors for registration on GeM portal were also discussed in the meeting.

