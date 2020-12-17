Jammu, Today's Paper
CEO ERA sets deadline for ongoing projects in Jammu

Conducts inspection of Sidhra-Surinsar road
Chief Executive Officer, Jammu and Kashmir Economic Reconstruction Agency (JKERA) and Jammu Tawi Flood Reconstruction Project (JTFRP), Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, conducted an inspection of ongoing SidhraSurinsar Road sub project being executed by JKERA under the World Bank funded Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project. The Road starts from Sidhra Junction on Jammu-Srinagar Highway and is proposed to be upgraded upto km 19th of Sidhra-Surinsar Road.

The completion of this road will augment the road infrastructure to the tourist circuit of Sidhra-Surinsar-Mansar. It will also connect the important religious destinations of Utterbehni and Purmandal.

During the inspection the CEO passed strict instructions for immediately speeding of the work and completing the project in the next 7 months. Major civil works of road consist of improvement of road geometrics and widening of blind curves/black spots. The CEO directed the engineering staff and contractor to ensure that quality of the civil works is maintained as per best standards.

Engineering staff gave a detailed presentation to the CEO and apprised that the major component of around 60% comprises macadamisation/bituminization which will be done after the first week of March 2021.

The CEO directed the contractor to immediately increase the manpower and machinery deployed to ensure that the project is completed well within time. On the spot directions were issued to the Engineering staff for strict weekly monitoring of progress.

Dr. Abid was accompanied by Nand Kishore Gupta Project Manager, Rajinder Kumar Sharma Deputy Project Manager and other Engineering Staff of JTFRP and consultancies along with the representatives of contractors.

