Chadoora youth dies in Jammu

A youth from Chadoora in Kashmir Valley died allegedly due to cardiac arrest here at Canal Road, Wednesday evening.

“Umar Sadiq, son of Mohammed Sadiq, resident of Bachroo, Chadoora (Budgam) fainted near Irrigation Department at Canal Road, and he was declared as brought dead by the doctors at GMC Jammu soon after he was shifted to the hospital by a police van,” SHO Police Station Nowabad, Inspector Deepak Jasrotia told Greater Kashmir.

“The post mortem report will reveal the cause of death,” said the SHO.

The body has been shifted to the mortuary room of the GMC Jammu and his autopsy will be conducted in morning.

The deceased youth was doing coaching for SSB exams in the winter capital.