Chairperson J&K Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Commission calls on LG

Chairperson Jammu and Kashmir Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Commission Justice (Retd) G D Sharma Saturday called on the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhavan.

During his meeting with the LG, the chairperson discussed a range of issues pertaining to the welfare of the socially and educationally backward classes and submitted the interim report of the commission.

The LG urged Sharma to continue making the necessary recommendations to safeguard the interests of socially and educationally backward classes.

The LG also reiterated J&K government’s commitment to ensure equitable development of all sections and classes of Jammu and Kashmir.