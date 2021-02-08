Chairperson NCW arrives in J&K, reviews functioning of OSC for women

Chairperson, National Commission for Women (NCW), Rekha Sharma made her maiden visit to Jammu and Kashmir to inquire about issues faced by women in J&K especially regarding domestic and family violence besides reviewing the preparations for MahilaJansunwaiProgramme.

Rekha Sharma, who is on a weeklong visit to J&K, is accompanied by Neha Mahajan Gupta, Counsellor at NCW. The Chairperson on the very first day of visit held a high level preparatory meeting with senior officials of the Social Welfare Department (SWD) to chalk out the preparations for MahilaJansunwaiProgramme scheduled to be held on 09th February at Conference Room, Hospitality and Protocol Department, Canal Road Jammu.

Speaking during the meeting, Rekha Sharma inquired about the schemes available with the SWD for women empowerment and stressed on being gender sensitive especially on reaching out to women who have been victims of domestic violence. She also took a review of the functioning of various One Stop Centres established in the UT of J&K.