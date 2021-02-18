Change is visible in J&K: Eritrean Envoy

“Change is visible in Jammu and Kashmir,” said one of the 24 foreign envoys who visited the Union territory, during an interaction with Lt Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhawan here on Thursday.

Eritrea’s Ambassador Alem Tshavye Woldermariam made the remark during the vote of thanks to the Lt Governor, an official release said.

He said the envoys’ visit to J&K is an “eye opener” and improved the understanding of important issues concerning the Union territory. “My effort is to create bliss, and seeds for the flowering of each and every citizen of the UT. You can see the blooming of development in UT for yourself and fragrance spreading on the winds, I am sure, will be carried to every corner of the earth”, he said.