Chief Secretary reviews arrangements for returnees

Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam Saturday reviewed arrangements for de-boarding of people, who were stuck up in different states due to COVID19 lockdown, at Udhampur railway station, once they return to J&K in special trains.

The Chief Secretary conducted an extensive visit at railway station Udhampur and reviewed the arrangements put in place in this regard.

He had an extensive assessment of all requisite arrangements being put in place to facilitate the people reach their home town.

On the occasion, a mock drill was conducted during which passengers de-boarded from the train and made online registration on the platform for which data entry operators have been employed to record the necessary details.

The Chief Secretary asked the officers to ensure greater coordination at all levels so that all the arrangements and logistics work smoothly.

He stressed on the need of strict adherence to all the prescribed guidelines especially maintaining social distance during the process of de-boarding of passengers to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The Chief Secretary also took stock of facilities to be extended to the passengers during this process and asked the district administration to ensure that registration and allocation of buses to the passengers for their onward journey to their home districts was done in an expeditious and hassle free manner to avoid any inconvenience on this account.

He expressed satisfaction over the status of arrangements in place and appreciated the district administration for facilitating the passengers through mobile application which will reduce their waiting time after de-boarding the train and would be able to move towards their home towns at the earliest.