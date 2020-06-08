Chief Secretary reviews preparations to roll out Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan

Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam Sunday chaired a meeting to review preparations for prompt and efficient implementation of programmes under different pillars of Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan announced by the Prime Minister.

The meeting was informed that the programme was a special economic and comprehensive package of Rs 20 lakh crore, equivalent to 10% of India’s GDP, which was recently announced by the Union Government to cater to welfare of various sections including cottage industry, MSMEs, workers, middle class and industries, among others. These are aimed at driving the country’s push towards self reliance and speedy growth.

While discussing various components of the package, the Chief Secretary impressed upon the officers to thoroughly evaluate the announcements and respective targets in the ambit of the pillars of the programme namely – economy, infrastructure, governance systems, vibrant demography and demand.

To monitor the optimum utilization of resources and funds, time-bound progress under various components of Atmanirbhar whilst ensuring convergence of different departments, the Chief Secretary directed constitution of domain specific task forces to be headed by an administrative secretary for each one.

He also enjoined calling a special meeting of the State Level Banker’s Committee (SLBC) to look into bank, agriculture and industry related matters of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, so that the welfare measures can benefit the needy in a timely manner.