Choudhary Aslam remembered on 6th death anniversary

Rich tributes were paid to renowned Gujjar leader and former minister Choudhary Mohammad Aslam on his 6th death anniversary here on Wednesday.

A statement said a function was organised by Tribal Research and Cultural Foundation, which was presided over by Gujjar researcher Javaid Rahi and attended by youth and tribal elders.

Rahi described Aslam as a visionary tribal leader who fought relentlessly for the rights of underprivileged classes especially for the tribal and other backward classes.

He said during his 50 years of career, Aslam worked for everyone who approached him.

Other who spoke on the occasion said Aslam strived for equitable development of Jammu and Kashmir and worked for the comprehensive development of all sections and all regions of J&K.