Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: May 21, 2020, 12:42 AM

Chrungoo felicitated for domicile order

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: May 21, 2020, 12:42 AM
File Photo
Senior BJP and Kashmiri Pandit leader Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo was felicitated by the leaders and activists of BJP, Panun Kashmir, Inspire Foundation, Daughters of Panun Kashmir (DoPK) and Sampoorna Kashmir.

According to statement, Chrungoo was hailed for his role in issuance of domicile order dated 16 May 2020.  Among those who felicitated Chrungoo with a saropa and a flower bouquet included Vijay Raina, BJP District Kulgam Spokesperson and Sarpanch, Chowgam, Rakesh Kaul, Vice President, BJP district Anantnag and Councillor, Mattan Municipal Council, Virender Raina, President, Panun Kashmir, Vimla Chrungoo  Secretary-DoPK, Upinder Kaul and Kamal Bagati, General Secretaries of PK, Sandeep Kisroo, Ashok Chrungoo, Vikram Singh, Advocate. Pulkit, Paras and Puneet.

