Chrungoo hails IMD's decision

Senior BJP and Kashmiri Pandit leader Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo today said the decision of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regarding change of name of its J&K sub-division to ‘Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzafarabad’ is “path breaking and historic”

“It will pave way for more follow-up decisions on ground regarding Jammu and Kashmir which have been delayed for the last seven decades. These decisions were withheld by the previous governments due to their policy paralysis in this regard,” he said in a statement.